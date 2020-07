Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Lakewood Trails home with charming front porch with swing. Updates throughout including chic lighting and gorgeous hardwoods. Two living areas and a great kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Oversized master with brick fireplace and French doors leading to large backyard with sliding automatic gate. Walk to SoPac Trail, Lakewood Park, White Rock Lake and so much more!