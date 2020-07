Amenities

Lakewood Elementary! Updated home within walking distance to Lakewood Park and White Rock Lake. Six miles to downtown. Awesome neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout and open concept living. Spacious 2 car attached garage. Plenty of storage. Can be leased with some furniture for added fee. Income must be 3 times monthly rent. Background and criminal record will be checked. Washer, dryer, and fridge included.