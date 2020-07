Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great family home on big lot with incredible kitchen and master suite. Taken to the studs and updated in 2005! Feed the crowd with Double ovens and dishwashers, high end granite, formal living, dining, family room, master sitting and exercise, and study Master and Guest down, 2 br and media up. Beat the heat on 4 patios, large grassy yard, diving pool, 2 outdoor grills, gazebo. Gated drive leads to 3 car garage plus storage shed.