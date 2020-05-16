Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This recently renovated 3-2-2 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom suite with extra closet and master bathroom pass through. Master bath has double sink vanity, over sized shower and jetted tub along with designer walk in closet. Home is an entertainers paradise with formal living, dining room and wet bar. Lawn is beautifully landscaped and features 2 patios. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6926-northwood-rd



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195