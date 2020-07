Amenities

Beautiful, spacious 5 bedroom in fantastic Preston Brook Estates. Spacious kitchen with large island open to huge living with pool views, stacked formals, 2 bedrooms down plus Master and 2 bedrooms up with living. Gorgeous treed back yard with pool and spa plus an extra side yard. 4 car garage and automatic gate!

Tenant must keep a public liability insurance policy amount not less than $400,000