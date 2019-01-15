All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 4 2020

6851 Ravendale Lane

6851 Ravendale Lane
Location

6851 Ravendale Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a fantastic neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Updated kitchen features granite counters, tile mosaic backsplash, new shaker style cabinets, built-in refrigerator, gas range, and SS apron sink. Updated bathrooms accented by granite counters, new plumbing fixtures and shower niches. Large backyard oasis features a wood deck and mature shade trees. New roof, plumbing, electrical, tankless water heater and vinyl windows. Walk-in master closet has custom shelving system. Short drive to White Rock Lake, Northpark Mall, Central Market as well as Lakewood shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6851 Ravendale Lane have any available units?
6851 Ravendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6851 Ravendale Lane have?
Some of 6851 Ravendale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6851 Ravendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6851 Ravendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6851 Ravendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6851 Ravendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6851 Ravendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6851 Ravendale Lane offers parking.
Does 6851 Ravendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6851 Ravendale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6851 Ravendale Lane have a pool?
No, 6851 Ravendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6851 Ravendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6851 Ravendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6851 Ravendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6851 Ravendale Lane has units with dishwashers.

