6851 Ravendale Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a fantastic neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Updated kitchen features granite counters, tile mosaic backsplash, new shaker style cabinets, built-in refrigerator, gas range, and SS apron sink. Updated bathrooms accented by granite counters, new plumbing fixtures and shower niches. Large backyard oasis features a wood deck and mature shade trees. New roof, plumbing, electrical, tankless water heater and vinyl windows. Walk-in master closet has custom shelving system. Short drive to White Rock Lake, Northpark Mall, Central Market as well as Lakewood shopping and restaurants.