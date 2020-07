Amenities

3-2-2 in wonderful quiet neighborhood backs to serene horse pasture with huge shaded back yard. Harwood floors throughout, large kitchen with dining area, tiled countertops, pantry, two car attached garage, large living area, outdoor brick patio perfect for watching the horses graze just over the fence. Nice sized master bedroom with adjoining bath. Good storage with hall linen closet and large storage closet. Agent is owner.