6823 Tulip Lane
Last updated November 10 2019 at 9:35 AM
1 of 10
6823 Tulip Lane
6823 Tulip Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6823 Tulip Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Highly sought after Preston Hollow single story. Updated kitchen, fresh paint, bright skylights, 3 bds plus office, new circle drive, move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have any available units?
6823 Tulip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6823 Tulip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Tulip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Tulip Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane offer parking?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have a pool?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have accessible units?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
