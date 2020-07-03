All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6823 Tulip Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6823 Tulip Lane
Last updated November 10 2019 at 9:35 AM

6823 Tulip Lane

6823 Tulip Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6823 Tulip Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Highly sought after Preston Hollow single story. Updated kitchen, fresh paint, bright skylights, 3 bds plus office, new circle drive, move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 Tulip Lane have any available units?
6823 Tulip Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6823 Tulip Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Tulip Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Tulip Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane offer parking?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have a pool?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have accessible units?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6823 Tulip Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6823 Tulip Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University