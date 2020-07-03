6820 E Northwest Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful entry with Japanese maple. Private patio, pergola for relaxing or entertaining. Fireplace in Living Room, hand-scraped hardwood floors, updated kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry. Dining Room has a great dry bar for serving or using as storage. Elegant Powder Room on main level . Upstairs there is a very large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a balcony, walk-in closet, separate vanities. There are two other large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a shared bath also with separate vanities. Open loft area makes a great sitting room or could be an office. Full washer and dryer closet. Attached two car garage. Community pool. Highly rated Lakewood Elementary.