6814 Pemberton Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:20 AM

6814 Pemberton Drive

6814 Pemberton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6814 Pemberton Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional 3 BR home in great Preston Hollow location on oversized lot. Large living room with fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with ample storage. Den features a brick fireplace with hearth as its focal point and also overlooks outdoor patio and backyard. Generous sized bedrooms, 2-car garage, built-in homework-computer desk, utility closet, large closets, covered and open patios along rear of home great for entertaining. Recent renovations include new windows and granite countertops in the kitchen. No cats are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 Pemberton Drive have any available units?
6814 Pemberton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 Pemberton Drive have?
Some of 6814 Pemberton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 Pemberton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Pemberton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Pemberton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6814 Pemberton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6814 Pemberton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6814 Pemberton Drive offers parking.
Does 6814 Pemberton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 Pemberton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Pemberton Drive have a pool?
No, 6814 Pemberton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Pemberton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6814 Pemberton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Pemberton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 Pemberton Drive has units with dishwashers.

