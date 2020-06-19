6814 Pemberton Drive

Amenities

Traditional 3 BR home in great Preston Hollow location on oversized lot. Large living room with fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with ample storage. Den features a brick fireplace with hearth as its focal point and also overlooks outdoor patio and backyard. Generous sized bedrooms, 2-car garage, built-in homework-computer desk, utility closet, large closets, covered and open patios along rear of home great for entertaining. Recent renovations include new windows and granite countertops in the kitchen. No cats are allowed.