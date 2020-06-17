6811 Walnut Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Location, Exquisite Finishes, Remarkable Value! This beautifully renovated mid-century home features a full redo&new garage built in Aug.2019 with rear alley access paver driveway. Inside you will find an impressive kitchen w eat-in island, 2018 Jennaire built-in appliances, white stone counter tops, ALL new cabinetry, trim & solid-core doors. Completely updated bathrooms featuring new flooring&showers, Kohler fixtures & Toto commodes. Efficiencies include tankless WH, recent HVAC system including ductwork, new plumbing& standing seam roof system. Additional updates include the iron front door, stone fireplace surround, security cams, surround sound, interior&exterior paint, motorized driveway gate &more!