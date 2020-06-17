All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6811 Walnut Hill Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

6811 Walnut Hill Lane

6811 Walnut Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6811 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Location, Exquisite Finishes, Remarkable Value! This beautifully renovated mid-century home features a full redo&new garage built in Aug.2019 with rear alley access paver driveway. Inside you will find an impressive kitchen w eat-in island, 2018 Jennaire built-in appliances, white stone counter tops, ALL new cabinetry, trim & solid-core doors. Completely updated bathrooms featuring new flooring&showers, Kohler fixtures & Toto commodes. Efficiencies include tankless WH, recent HVAC system including ductwork, new plumbing& standing seam roof system. Additional updates include the iron front door, stone fireplace surround, security cams, surround sound, interior&exterior paint, motorized driveway gate &more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane have any available units?
6811 Walnut Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane have?
Some of 6811 Walnut Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 Walnut Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6811 Walnut Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 Walnut Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6811 Walnut Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6811 Walnut Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 Walnut Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 6811 Walnut Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 6811 Walnut Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 Walnut Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 Walnut Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

