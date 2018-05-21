6804 Riseden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Beautiful Plano ISD property in an amazing location has been ENTIRELY RENOVATED by owner-- paint, wood floors, and granite countertops in all parts of the home. Efficiency windows. Huge wide open living room and dining area. Master suite has plenty of storage space and a large walk-in closet. All bathrooms have been entirely redone with replaced toilets and countertops. Upscale stainless steel appliances. Includes appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and oven. Sprawling back yard with covered deck in the back yard. Quiet neighborhood with park, playground, and tennis courts. An unbelievable value!