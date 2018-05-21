6804 Riseden Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Plano ISD property in an amazing location has been ENTIRELY RENOVATED by owner-- paint, wood floors, and granite countertops in all parts of the home. Efficiency windows. Huge wide open living room and dining area. Master suite has plenty of storage space and a large walk-in closet. All bathrooms have been entirely redone with replaced toilets and countertops. Upscale stainless steel appliances. Includes appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and oven. Sprawling back yard with covered deck in the back yard. Quiet neighborhood with park, playground, and tennis courts. An unbelievable value!