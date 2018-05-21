All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:16 AM

6804 Riseden Drive

Location

6804 Riseden Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Plano ISD property in an amazing location has been ENTIRELY RENOVATED by owner-- paint, wood floors, and granite countertops in all parts of the home. Efficiency windows. Huge wide open living room and dining area. Master suite has plenty of storage space and a large walk-in closet. All bathrooms have been entirely redone with replaced toilets and countertops. Upscale stainless steel appliances. Includes appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and oven. Sprawling back yard with covered deck in the back yard. Quiet neighborhood with park, playground, and tennis courts. An unbelievable value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Riseden Drive have any available units?
6804 Riseden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Riseden Drive have?
Some of 6804 Riseden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Riseden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Riseden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Riseden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Riseden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6804 Riseden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Riseden Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Riseden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Riseden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Riseden Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Riseden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Riseden Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Riseden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Riseden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Riseden Drive has units with dishwashers.

