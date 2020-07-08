All apartments in Dallas
6803 Del Norte Lane

6803 Del Norte Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6803 Del Norte Ln, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Duplex near Hillcrest & North West Highway. Minutes to North Park Mall area shopping. Right between Central Express & Dallas North Tollway New kitchen with granite counters, remolded master bathroom with tile walk in shower. Stainless steel appliances, soft close doors, separate laundry room. Garage access & large backyard. Great floor plan ideal for roommate satiation with two split bedrooms with two en suite bathrooms. Living & dig layout allow for any furniture arrangement. Ample closet space. Amazing location with multi million dollar homes around you. Ready for a May move in. More photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Del Norte Lane have any available units?
6803 Del Norte Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 Del Norte Lane have?
Some of 6803 Del Norte Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Del Norte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Del Norte Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Del Norte Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6803 Del Norte Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6803 Del Norte Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6803 Del Norte Lane offers parking.
Does 6803 Del Norte Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Del Norte Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Del Norte Lane have a pool?
No, 6803 Del Norte Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Del Norte Lane have accessible units?
No, 6803 Del Norte Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Del Norte Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Del Norte Lane has units with dishwashers.

