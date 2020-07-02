6750 Greenwich Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Unbelievable renovation giving it a sophisticated and elegant feel throughout. Casual and formal living rooms provide spaces for entertainment and leisure. A large dining room and kitchen serve as this home's unique and updated eating spaces. 2 dishwashers and 2 ovens! Large bedrooms with beautiful finishes offer spaces for privacy and relaxation. Updated and pristine bathrooms add an additional luxury feel to this home. The outdoor space of this home offers plenty of room for entertaining and enjoying life. Gorgeous inground pool! Landscaping and oil maintenance included.