Unbelievable renovation giving it a sophisticated and elegant feel throughout. Casual and formal living rooms provide spaces for entertainment and leisure. A large dining room and kitchen serve as this home's unique and updated eating spaces. 2 dishwashers and 2 ovens! Large bedrooms with beautiful finishes offer spaces for privacy and relaxation. Updated and pristine bathrooms add an additional luxury feel to this home. The outdoor space of this home offers plenty of room for entertaining and enjoying life. Gorgeous inground pool! Landscaping and oil maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6750 Greenwich Lane have any available units?
6750 Greenwich Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6750 Greenwich Lane have?
Some of 6750 Greenwich Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 Greenwich Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Greenwich Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.