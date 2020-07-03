6734 Lovett Avenue

Amenities
Available Now, Two Bedroom One Bathroom House with a Brand New Built One Bedroom One Bath Mother-in Law Suite..Back House. This fully renovated beautiful home features wood floors throughout the entire home.The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, level 5 granite in the kitchen and bathroom counter tops, full size connections for washer and dryer. Detached from the home is a private one bedroom one bath mother-in law suite. The mother-in law suite features wood floors and private entrance. Enjoy the spacious fenced in backyard and the one car garage. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee.