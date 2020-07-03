6734 Lovett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now, Two Bedroom One Bathroom House with a Brand New Built One Bedroom One Bath Mother-in Law Suite..Back House. This fully renovated beautiful home features wood floors throughout the entire home.The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, level 5 granite in the kitchen and bathroom counter tops, full size connections for washer and dryer. Detached from the home is a private one bedroom one bath mother-in law suite. The mother-in law suite features wood floors and private entrance. Enjoy the spacious fenced in backyard and the one car garage. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee.