All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6724 Cedar Forest Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6724 Cedar Forest Trail
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:13 PM

6724 Cedar Forest Trail

6724 Cedar Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6724 Cedar Forest Trail, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated house, Granite counter top in both kitchen and bathrooms and new floor for all bedrooms. The house is located across the Duncanvill high school and next to two highway. Quite and convenient neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail have any available units?
6724 Cedar Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail have?
Some of 6724 Cedar Forest Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Cedar Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Cedar Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Cedar Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Cedar Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Cedar Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Cedar Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 6724 Cedar Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 6724 Cedar Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Cedar Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 Cedar Forest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University