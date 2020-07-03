6724 Cedar Forest Trail

Newly renovated house, Granite counter top in both kitchen and bathrooms and new floor for all bedrooms. The house is located across the Duncanvill high school and next to two highway. Quite and convenient neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
