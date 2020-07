Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

This Modern open floor plan has 4 bedrooms with TWO MASTER SUITES, one master downstairs and one upstairs, 2 covered patios, upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a balcony off the master, loft, study, spacious covered patio and large back yard with an eight foot fence. Location near love field, Inwood Village and tollway. This property is also for sell. FOR SELL ALSO