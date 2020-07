Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute one-story home is great for entertaining with its awesome open concept floorplan. Get cozy in the spacious living room with the brick fireplace and great view into the backyard. Eat-in kitchen offers beautiful espresso cabinetry and wood floors, with nice natural light and decorative tile back splash. Relax in the master suite featuring built-in vanity, garden tub and separate shower. This awesome home offers a lot, but won't last long. Come view today!