6624 Gold Dust Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Amazing House situated on oversized lot located in the outstanding far north Dallas area, sought after Preston Road Highlands. Entering from the foyer & notice the welcoming open layout with vaulted ceilings cozy living room that adjacent to this outstanding kitchen & dining room. Kitchen features an abundance of space with plenty of cabinets & all of the appliances included. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house. Eat-In breakfast room facing this oversized large gorgeous backyard with 300 Sf. stunning deck featuring playground & extra cool games for the kids. The master suite features an extra dan for an office with great views. All the house was recently freshly painted. One of A Kind!