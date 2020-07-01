All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

6624 Gold Dust Trail

6624 Gold Dust Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Gold Dust Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Amazing House situated on oversized lot located in the outstanding far north Dallas area, sought after Preston Road Highlands. Entering from the foyer & notice the welcoming open layout with vaulted ceilings cozy living room that adjacent to this outstanding kitchen & dining room. Kitchen features an abundance of space with plenty of cabinets & all of the appliances included. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house. Eat-In breakfast room facing this oversized large gorgeous backyard with 300 Sf. stunning deck featuring playground & extra cool games for the kids. The master suite features an extra dan for an office with great views. All the house was recently freshly painted. One of A Kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Gold Dust Trail have any available units?
6624 Gold Dust Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6624 Gold Dust Trail have?
Some of 6624 Gold Dust Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Gold Dust Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Gold Dust Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Gold Dust Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6624 Gold Dust Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6624 Gold Dust Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Gold Dust Trail offers parking.
Does 6624 Gold Dust Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6624 Gold Dust Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Gold Dust Trail have a pool?
No, 6624 Gold Dust Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Gold Dust Trail have accessible units?
No, 6624 Gold Dust Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Gold Dust Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6624 Gold Dust Trail has units with dishwashers.

