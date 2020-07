Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This super cute duplex half with original hardwoods is as a great location near Preston Center. It has two living areas, plantation shutters, a cute original bath and even includes the refrigerator. A full size washer and dryer in garage are shared with the other duplex half. Large private fenced yard with sprinkler system; landlord pays for the lawn service.