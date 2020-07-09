All apartments in Dallas
6606 Regalbluff Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

6606 Regalbluff Drive

6606 Regalbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6606 Regalbluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Lovely one-story home In coveted Prestonwood with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, oversized 3-car garage. This home boasts a backyard that has it all, complete with arbor, conservation grass, fire pit, pool & putting green! The entry opens to a spacious living area with soaring ceilings and a wall of windows providing views of the backyard oasis. Kitchen is complete with stainless appliances walk in pantry and granite counter tops. Remodeled white master bath with dual sinks, a separate vanity, marble countertops and floors. Pristine condition: 16+SEER AC; tankless water heater; radiant barrier roof decking; roof 2019, Re-stained arbor 2019 & new elec. panel in 2019. No need to look further, you've found your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Regalbluff Drive have any available units?
6606 Regalbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6606 Regalbluff Drive have?
Some of 6606 Regalbluff Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 Regalbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Regalbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Regalbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6606 Regalbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6606 Regalbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6606 Regalbluff Drive offers parking.
Does 6606 Regalbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Regalbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Regalbluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6606 Regalbluff Drive has a pool.
Does 6606 Regalbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6606 Regalbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Regalbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 Regalbluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

