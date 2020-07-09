6606 Regalbluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green garage

Lovely one-story home In coveted Prestonwood with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, oversized 3-car garage. This home boasts a backyard that has it all, complete with arbor, conservation grass, fire pit, pool & putting green! The entry opens to a spacious living area with soaring ceilings and a wall of windows providing views of the backyard oasis. Kitchen is complete with stainless appliances walk in pantry and granite counter tops. Remodeled white master bath with dual sinks, a separate vanity, marble countertops and floors. Pristine condition: 16+SEER AC; tankless water heater; radiant barrier roof decking; roof 2019, Re-stained arbor 2019 & new elec. panel in 2019. No need to look further, you've found your new home!