6535 Southpoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow-recently remodeled with craftsmanship and quality. Prestigious North Dallas in coveted Brent-field Elementary neighborhood. Large bedrooms with no wasted space through out this home. Plenty of room for the children to roam in a great size backyard with pool. Back yard is an oasis with pool and activity area. Serenity is what you will find in this secluded home. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. There's plenty of inside and outside space in this magnificent home. Bring your pickiest tenants.