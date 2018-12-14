All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6535 Southpoint Drive

6535 Southpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Southpoint Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow-recently remodeled with craftsmanship and quality. Prestigious North Dallas in coveted Brent-field Elementary neighborhood. Large bedrooms with no wasted space through out this home. Plenty of room for the children to roam in a great size backyard with pool. Back yard is an oasis with pool and activity area. Serenity is what you will find in this secluded home. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. There's plenty of inside and outside space in this magnificent home. Bring your pickiest tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 Southpoint Drive have any available units?
6535 Southpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 Southpoint Drive have?
Some of 6535 Southpoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 Southpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6535 Southpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 Southpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6535 Southpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6535 Southpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6535 Southpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 6535 Southpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 Southpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 Southpoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6535 Southpoint Drive has a pool.
Does 6535 Southpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 6535 Southpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 Southpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 Southpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

