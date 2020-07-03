All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 8 2020

6522 Saint Moritz

6522 Saint Moritz Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6522 Saint Moritz Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lakewood. Has hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. 1 car garage parking. Sprinkler system in yard, chain link fence. Owner maintains yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 Saint Moritz have any available units?
6522 Saint Moritz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6522 Saint Moritz have?
Some of 6522 Saint Moritz's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 Saint Moritz currently offering any rent specials?
6522 Saint Moritz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 Saint Moritz pet-friendly?
No, 6522 Saint Moritz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6522 Saint Moritz offer parking?
Yes, 6522 Saint Moritz offers parking.
Does 6522 Saint Moritz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 Saint Moritz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 Saint Moritz have a pool?
No, 6522 Saint Moritz does not have a pool.
Does 6522 Saint Moritz have accessible units?
No, 6522 Saint Moritz does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 Saint Moritz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6522 Saint Moritz has units with dishwashers.

