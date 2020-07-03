Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Lakewood. Has hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. 1 car garage parking. Sprinkler system in yard, chain link fence. Owner maintains yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6522 Saint Moritz have any available units?
6522 Saint Moritz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6522 Saint Moritz have?
Some of 6522 Saint Moritz's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 Saint Moritz currently offering any rent specials?
6522 Saint Moritz is not currently offering any rent specials.