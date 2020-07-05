6515 Warm Moon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Large Covered 12 X 34 patio, newer back splash in kitchen, newer stainless sink, newer kitchen vent. The second living area is versatile and could be used for game room, hobby room, sewing or whatever. Convenient to major freeways. In the curve of a street. Not quite a cul de sac but close. Has gate to enclose parking area. Storage shed in back yard. Need 600 or more credit score, family needs to earn 3 and a half time the rent in monthly income. Will check credit, criminal nationwide. Fifty dollar application fee for each occupant over age 17 whether they are working or not. Ask for our lease application today.