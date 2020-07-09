6501 Ravendale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated duplex in prime east Dallas location. Located in Lakewood elementary this one is a must view. Open layout with ample windows, two bedrooms and updated bathroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and comes with stackable washer-dryer. One assigned garage space in the back. Excellent walkability to Hillside Shopping center retail and grocery store. Minutes to White Rock Lake, Lower Greenville and SMU. Easy access to highways, Park Cities, Uptown-Downtown and North Dallas.