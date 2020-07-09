All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6501 Ravendale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6501 Ravendale Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

6501 Ravendale Lane

6501 Ravendale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6501 Ravendale Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated duplex in prime east Dallas location. Located in Lakewood elementary this one is a must view. Open layout with ample windows, two bedrooms and updated bathroom. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances and comes with stackable washer-dryer. One assigned garage space in the back. Excellent walkability to Hillside Shopping center retail and grocery store. Minutes to White Rock Lake, Lower Greenville and SMU. Easy access to highways, Park Cities, Uptown-Downtown and North Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Ravendale Lane have any available units?
6501 Ravendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 Ravendale Lane have?
Some of 6501 Ravendale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Ravendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Ravendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Ravendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6501 Ravendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6501 Ravendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6501 Ravendale Lane offers parking.
Does 6501 Ravendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 Ravendale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Ravendale Lane have a pool?
No, 6501 Ravendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Ravendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6501 Ravendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Ravendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 Ravendale Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Gate
8203 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Atelier
1801 North Pearl Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Village Green
5350 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University