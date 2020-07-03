All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:12 PM

647 Aspen Valley Ln

647 Aspen Valley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

647 Aspen Valley Ln, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
This two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft upstairs. Large master bedroom and bathroom located on ground floor. Numerous owner upgrades and lawn maintenance included. Located on a home site backing the greenbelt, enjoy the backyard from your covered patio or entertain in the spacious living, dining and open concept kitchen. Stainless appliance package, granite counter tops, and wood flooring are included. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Added touches include Electric car charging station, water softener, retractable patio awning and skylight.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=OPJHr4T4PM&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Aspen Valley Ln have any available units?
647 Aspen Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Aspen Valley Ln have?
Some of 647 Aspen Valley Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Aspen Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
647 Aspen Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Aspen Valley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 Aspen Valley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 647 Aspen Valley Ln offer parking?
No, 647 Aspen Valley Ln does not offer parking.
Does 647 Aspen Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Aspen Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Aspen Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 647 Aspen Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 647 Aspen Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 647 Aspen Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Aspen Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Aspen Valley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

