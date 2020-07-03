6456 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely charming cottage in LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY! Fully updated w carrara marble in both baths; plantation shutters, recently re-finished hardwood floors throughout entire house. Lg. master closet. Kitchen has newish cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops. Ceilings raised to 9 feet in most of the house;feels much larger than it is! Sewer line, windows,HVAC, roof ,electrical wiring all replaced in 2017.Taken to the studs.PICTURES TAKEN BEFORE THE ROOF WAS RAISED TO PUT IN 9FT CEILINGS! Private backyard w beautiful landscaping & patio; 2 car garage. Located minutes from White Rock Lake, Central Market, 75, Lakewood Shopping. Sits on secluded street in Hillside. Unusually Pristine Lease!