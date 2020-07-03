All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

6456 Woodcrest Lane

6456 Woodcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6456 Woodcrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely charming cottage in LAKEWOOD ELEMENTARY! Fully updated w carrara marble in both baths; plantation shutters, recently re-finished hardwood floors throughout entire house. Lg. master closet. Kitchen has newish cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops. Ceilings raised to 9 feet in most of the house;feels much larger than it is! Sewer line, windows,HVAC, roof ,electrical wiring all replaced in 2017.Taken to the studs.PICTURES TAKEN BEFORE THE ROOF WAS RAISED TO PUT IN 9FT CEILINGS! Private backyard w beautiful landscaping & patio; 2 car garage. Located minutes from White Rock Lake, Central Market, 75, Lakewood Shopping. Sits on secluded street in Hillside. Unusually Pristine Lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6456 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
6456 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6456 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 6456 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6456 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6456 Woodcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6456 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6456 Woodcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6456 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6456 Woodcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 6456 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6456 Woodcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6456 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 6456 Woodcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6456 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 6456 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6456 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6456 Woodcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

