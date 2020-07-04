6445 Oriole Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Fresh modern looks are one of the things this 2 bedroom 1.1 bath condo has going for it. Newly painted walls, hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, glass backsplash, slate flooring in kitchen and half bath and new energy efficient windows to name a few. Stellar location with easy access to the Tollway, Medical District, great shopping, entertainment, SMU and just mins from downtown. Assigned parking space just outside the backdoor and private wooden patio. Walkable neighborhood with it's towering mature trees, multitude of green space and friendly neighbors make this condo feel like a home. Hoa dues paid by seller.