6434 Southpoint Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace furnished refrigerator

Great corporate or short term lease. This unique, contemporary home by architect Richard Meyers features an open floor plan with high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood, window treatments, huge windows, Cantoni furniture, & leather BR set. Separate office entry, very private w several huge windows looking into 1 of 3 outdoor patios. The townhome is furnished with high end furniture and electronics. Perfect for executive, corporate, short term and long lease available. Lease terms of 3 months or more available. Rent is $2,950 a month for lease terms 7+ months and $3,300 a month for lease terms 6 months or less. Tenant to pay all utilities. No pets.