Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:48 PM

6434 Southpoint Drive

6434 Southpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Southpoint Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great corporate or short term lease. This unique, contemporary home by architect Richard Meyers features an open floor plan with high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood, window treatments, huge windows, Cantoni furniture, & leather BR set. Separate office entry, very private w several huge windows looking into 1 of 3 outdoor patios. The townhome is furnished with high end furniture and electronics. Perfect for executive, corporate, short term and long lease available. Lease terms of 3 months or more available. Rent is $2,950 a month for lease terms 7+ months and $3,300 a month for lease terms 6 months or less. Tenant to pay all utilities. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Southpoint Drive have any available units?
6434 Southpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 Southpoint Drive have?
Some of 6434 Southpoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 Southpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Southpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Southpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6434 Southpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6434 Southpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6434 Southpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 6434 Southpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Southpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Southpoint Drive have a pool?
No, 6434 Southpoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6434 Southpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 6434 Southpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Southpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 Southpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

