6434 Maple Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard gym green community pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Check out these brand-new luxury apartments - modern urban dwellings with a historical foundation!

Discover this new gem in the UT Southwestern Medical neighborhood!



RESIDENCE FEATURES:

Gourmet kitchens full of red hot style

Granite countertops

Sleek stainless steel appliances with side-by-side refrigerator*

Distinctive tile backsplash

Gourmet prep island, an exclusive feature*

Microwaves

Crisp, white 2-inch blinds

On-site storage

Distinctive frieze carpet accompanied with rich wood plank flooring

Stained concrete floors*

Full size washers and dryers for your convenience

Spacious walk-in closets to fit even the biggest wardrobes

Sleek urban nickel brushed ceiling fans to keep you cool

Designer lighting package

Brushed nickel hardware

Stained wood custom cabinetry with oversized pulls

Private patio or balcony with storage to fit all your gear

Bathroom with class

Granite bath countertops

Sleek designer under mounted sinks

Oversized soaking tubs*

Spa style showers



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Historical building re-imagined for today’s modern needs

Designed for LEED certification to promote a greener environment

Pets are always welcome

Direct access trail to UT Southwestern Medical Center

Year-round relaxation

Outdoor loggia

Courtyard with seating areas and nooks

Posh saltwater swimming experience

Al fresco grilling stations

For all your business needs

Conference room

Study and meeting suites

Business center

For your enrichment

Exclusive club lounge

24-Hour athletic club

Tanning spa

Gaming area

For your convenience

Dry cleaning delivery

Parcel delivery

Full concierge services

WiFi available in all common areas



(RLNE5117933)