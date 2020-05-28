All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:05 AM

6434 Maple Ave

6434 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
green community
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Check out these brand-new luxury apartments - modern urban dwellings with a historical foundation!
Discover this new gem in the UT Southwestern Medical neighborhood!

RESIDENCE FEATURES:
Gourmet kitchens full of red hot style
Granite countertops
Sleek stainless steel appliances with side-by-side refrigerator* 
Distinctive tile backsplash
Gourmet prep island, an exclusive feature*
Microwaves
Crisp, white 2-inch blinds
On-site storage
Distinctive frieze carpet accompanied with rich wood plank flooring
Stained concrete floors*
Full size washers and dryers for your convenience
Spacious walk-in closets to fit even the biggest wardrobes
Sleek urban nickel brushed ceiling fans to keep you cool
Designer lighting package
Brushed nickel hardware
Stained wood custom cabinetry with oversized pulls
Private patio or balcony with storage to fit all your gear
Bathroom with class
Granite bath countertops
Sleek designer under mounted sinks
Oversized soaking tubs*
Spa style showers

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Historical building re-imagined for today’s modern needs
Designed for LEED certification to promote a greener environment
Pets are always welcome
Direct access trail to UT Southwestern Medical Center
Year-round relaxation
Outdoor loggia
Courtyard with seating areas and nooks
Posh saltwater swimming experience
Al fresco grilling stations
For all your business needs
Conference room
Study and meeting suites
Business center
For your enrichment
Exclusive club lounge
24-Hour athletic club
Tanning spa
Gaming area
For your convenience
Dry cleaning delivery
Parcel delivery
Full concierge services
WiFi available in all common areas

(RLNE5117933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Maple Ave have any available units?
6434 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 Maple Ave have?
Some of 6434 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6434 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6434 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 6434 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6434 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6434 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6434 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 6434 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 6434 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6434 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

