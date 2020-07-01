All apartments in Dallas
643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard
643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard

643 South César Chávez Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

643 South César Chávez Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing rental opportunity across the street from the famous Farmers Market and -The Shed- with over a dozen restaurants and bars, a short stroll to Deep Ellum night life and Downtown business district. Beautiful 3 Bd 3.5 Bath Townhome in the highest walkable area of Downtown Dallas. Transitional interiors with 11ft ceilings. 1st Floor private bedroom and en suite. Large Master with 2 walk-in closets, en suite with glass shower and jetted tub. Private rooftop deck with amazing views of downtown Dallas. Enjoy a dip in the Resort style community pool after a long days work. A must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have any available units?
643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have?
Some of 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard offers parking.
Does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard has a pool.
Does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

