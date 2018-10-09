All apartments in Dallas
6419 Larmanda Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:12 AM

6419 Larmanda Street

6419 Larmanda Street · No Longer Available
Location

6419 Larmanda Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Remodeled townhome in the heart of Lake Highlands. This home was fully updated in 2019 and is move in ready. Spacious master downstairs with dual sinks in the master suite. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has new granite countertops and new appliances. 2 bedroom and a full bath on the 2nd level, all with new carpet and fresh paint. The 3rd bedroom loft could also be used as a media room, study or 2nd living area. New HVAC system and ductwork. 2 car garage, 2 patios. Just minutes away from NorthPark Mall and White Rock Lake and other new commercial developments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 Larmanda Street have any available units?
6419 Larmanda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 Larmanda Street have?
Some of 6419 Larmanda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 Larmanda Street currently offering any rent specials?
6419 Larmanda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 Larmanda Street pet-friendly?
No, 6419 Larmanda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6419 Larmanda Street offer parking?
Yes, 6419 Larmanda Street offers parking.
Does 6419 Larmanda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 Larmanda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 Larmanda Street have a pool?
No, 6419 Larmanda Street does not have a pool.
Does 6419 Larmanda Street have accessible units?
No, 6419 Larmanda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 Larmanda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 Larmanda Street has units with dishwashers.

