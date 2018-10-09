6419 Larmanda Street

Amenities

Remodeled townhome in the heart of Lake Highlands. This home was fully updated in 2019 and is move in ready. Spacious master downstairs with dual sinks in the master suite. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has new granite countertops and new appliances. 2 bedroom and a full bath on the 2nd level, all with new carpet and fresh paint. The 3rd bedroom loft could also be used as a media room, study or 2nd living area. New HVAC system and ductwork. 2 car garage, 2 patios. Just minutes away from NorthPark Mall and White Rock Lake and other new commercial developments.