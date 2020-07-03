All apartments in Dallas
6418 Fisher Road

6418 Fisher Road · No Longer Available
Location

6418 Fisher Road, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Escape to these handsome brown slated apartments that have a modern rustic feel to them. Complete renovations include new flooring throughout the units, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer and dryer units, and dual pane windows. Enjoy controlled access entry, digital lock & key, and gated parking, as well as patios and an outdoor lounge and grilling area for those summer nights. Fisher Trails is tucked away on a residential street but is only a few minutes from 1-75. It’s conveniently located near NorthPark, White Rock Lake, and several restaurants and grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 Fisher Road have any available units?
6418 Fisher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6418 Fisher Road have?
Some of 6418 Fisher Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6418 Fisher Road currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Fisher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Fisher Road pet-friendly?
No, 6418 Fisher Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6418 Fisher Road offer parking?
Yes, 6418 Fisher Road offers parking.
Does 6418 Fisher Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6418 Fisher Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Fisher Road have a pool?
No, 6418 Fisher Road does not have a pool.
Does 6418 Fisher Road have accessible units?
No, 6418 Fisher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Fisher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6418 Fisher Road has units with dishwashers.

