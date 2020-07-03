6418 Fisher Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

Escape to these handsome brown slated apartments that have a modern rustic feel to them. Complete renovations include new flooring throughout the units, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer and dryer units, and dual pane windows. Enjoy controlled access entry, digital lock & key, and gated parking, as well as patios and an outdoor lounge and grilling area for those summer nights. Fisher Trails is tucked away on a residential street but is only a few minutes from 1-75. It’s conveniently located near NorthPark, White Rock Lake, and several restaurants and grocery stores.