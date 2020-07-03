641 Cove Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL REMODEL IN DALLAS! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Dallas ISD! Near the growing and popular Bishop Arts District and a short drive to downtown Dallas! Laminate flooring throughout. New Stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen as well as stone backsplash. large grass backyard with privacy fence. Super cute back patio with bench seats and lights perfect for enjoying the outdoors! Schedule your showing today!