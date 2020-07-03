641 Cove Hollow Drive, Dallas, TX 75224 Five Mile Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
BEAUTIFUL REMODEL IN DALLAS! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Dallas ISD! Near the growing and popular Bishop Arts District and a short drive to downtown Dallas! Laminate flooring throughout. New Stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen as well as stone backsplash. large grass backyard with privacy fence. Super cute back patio with bench seats and lights perfect for enjoying the outdoors! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
