Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
641 Cove Hollow Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:01 PM

641 Cove Hollow Drive

641 Cove Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

641 Cove Hollow Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Five Mile Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL REMODEL IN DALLAS! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Dallas ISD! Near the growing and popular Bishop Arts District and a short drive to downtown Dallas! Laminate flooring throughout. New Stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen as well as stone backsplash. large grass backyard with privacy fence. Super cute back patio with bench seats and lights perfect for enjoying the outdoors! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Cove Hollow Drive have any available units?
641 Cove Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Cove Hollow Drive have?
Some of 641 Cove Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Cove Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Cove Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Cove Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Cove Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 641 Cove Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 641 Cove Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 641 Cove Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Cove Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Cove Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Cove Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Cove Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Cove Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Cove Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Cove Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

