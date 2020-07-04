6359 Bordeaux Avenue

Amenities
Close to Downtown, West Highland Park, Inwood Village and Love Field, this two story townhome features an electric stove, dishwasher, fridge, wet bar, stacked washer and dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, private wood fenced patio, community pool, and 1 reserved covered parking space. Light and Bright town house with living, dining and kitchen downstairs and bedrooms, bath and Washer and dryer upstairs. Located on a quiet street this town home is situated on a large piece of land with plenty of green space, community pool and private patio. Trash and water included in the rent.