6359 Bordeaux Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Close to Downtown, West Highland Park, Inwood Village and Love Field, this two story townhome features an electric stove, dishwasher, fridge, wet bar, stacked washer and dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, private wood fenced patio, community pool, and 1 reserved covered parking space. Light and Bright town house with living, dining and kitchen downstairs and bedrooms, bath and Washer and dryer upstairs. Located on a quiet street this town home is situated on a large piece of land with plenty of green space, community pool and private patio. Trash and water included in the rent.