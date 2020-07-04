All apartments in Dallas
6359 Bordeaux Avenue

6359 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6359 Bordeaux Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Close to Downtown, West Highland Park, Inwood Village and Love Field, this two story townhome features an electric stove, dishwasher, fridge, wet bar, stacked washer and dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, private wood fenced patio, community pool, and 1 reserved covered parking space. Light and Bright town house with living, dining and kitchen downstairs and bedrooms, bath and Washer and dryer upstairs. Located on a quiet street this town home is situated on a large piece of land with plenty of green space, community pool and private patio. Trash and water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
6359 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue have?
Some of 6359 Bordeaux Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6359 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6359 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6359 Bordeaux Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6359 Bordeaux Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6359 Bordeaux Avenue offers parking.
Does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6359 Bordeaux Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6359 Bordeaux Avenue has a pool.
Does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6359 Bordeaux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6359 Bordeaux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6359 Bordeaux Avenue has units with dishwashers.

