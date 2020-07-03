6335 Palo Pinto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one-story cottage with great drive-up appeal, mature trees, and covered front porch. The interior features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, decorative fireplace in living room, lots of natural light, arched doorway, remodeled bathroom, and NO CARPET. The all-white kitchen has abundant cabinet storage, window, refrigerator, 4-burner gas cooktop, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and serving bar to dining room. Stack washer and dryer are included. The private backyard offers a large deck with benches and trellis, spacious grassy area, mature trees, and detached 2-car garage. Conveniently located near Lakewood Shopping Center, schools, churches, and Tietze Park. Easy commute to downtown.