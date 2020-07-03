All apartments in Dallas
Location

6335 Palo Pinto Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one-story cottage with great drive-up appeal, mature trees, and covered front porch. The interior features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, decorative fireplace in living room, lots of natural light, arched doorway, remodeled bathroom, and NO CARPET. The all-white kitchen has abundant cabinet storage, window, refrigerator, 4-burner gas cooktop, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and serving bar to dining room. Stack washer and dryer are included. The private backyard offers a large deck with benches and trellis, spacious grassy area, mature trees, and detached 2-car garage. Conveniently located near Lakewood Shopping Center, schools, churches, and Tietze Park. Easy commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue have any available units?
6335 Palo Pinto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue have?
Some of 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6335 Palo Pinto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue offers parking.
Does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue have a pool?
No, 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 Palo Pinto Avenue has units with dishwashers.

