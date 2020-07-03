All apartments in Dallas
6311 Crested Butte Drive
6311 Crested Butte Drive

6311 Crested Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Crested Butte Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This neighborhood is highly sought out and is minutes from entertainment and restaurants !! 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, 2 Living spaces and over sized 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, with limestone flooring with access to private patio off the master to enjoy the gardens. Game room has access to the backyard. Fireplace can be gas or wood burning. Master bath has jetted bath, separate shower. Great fenced backyard with an 8 foot privacy fence. The large mature trees are awesome and a dog run on the side of house for your fur babies. We would love to show you this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Crested Butte Drive have any available units?
6311 Crested Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Crested Butte Drive have?
Some of 6311 Crested Butte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Crested Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Crested Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Crested Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 Crested Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6311 Crested Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Crested Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 6311 Crested Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Crested Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Crested Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 6311 Crested Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Crested Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 6311 Crested Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Crested Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Crested Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

