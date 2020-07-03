6311 Crested Butte Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This neighborhood is highly sought out and is minutes from entertainment and restaurants !! 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, 2 Living spaces and over sized 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, with limestone flooring with access to private patio off the master to enjoy the gardens. Game room has access to the backyard. Fireplace can be gas or wood burning. Master bath has jetted bath, separate shower. Great fenced backyard with an 8 foot privacy fence. The large mature trees are awesome and a dog run on the side of house for your fur babies. We would love to show you this property.