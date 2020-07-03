6308 Bryan Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This home has the charm of an older home with the peace of mind and style of a new one. It was completely renovated in 2015-2016 with new floors, electrical, plumbing, foundation and more. New AC units were installed in June 2018.This house sits on more than 0.2 acre lot, has 2 backyards, a patio with a pergola, and an 8-foot privacy fence around the entire backyard, perfect for entertaining day or night. In beautiful Swiss Ave Historic District and with plenty of shops, restaurants and bars nearby<0.2 miles from Skillman shops and restaurants, this home offers the comforts of neighborhood living with the amenities of city life. Come check out your new home!