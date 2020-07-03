All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:50 AM

6308 Bryan Parkway

6308 Bryan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6308 Bryan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
This home has the charm of an older home with the peace of mind and style of a new one. It was completely renovated in 2015-2016 with new floors, electrical, plumbing, foundation and more. New AC units were installed in June 2018.This house sits on more than 0.2 acre lot, has 2 backyards, a patio with a pergola, and an 8-foot privacy fence around the entire backyard, perfect for entertaining day or night. In beautiful Swiss Ave Historic District and with plenty of shops, restaurants and bars nearby<0.2 miles from Skillman shops and restaurants, this home offers the comforts of neighborhood living with the amenities of city life. Come check out your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Bryan Parkway have any available units?
6308 Bryan Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6308 Bryan Parkway have?
Some of 6308 Bryan Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Bryan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Bryan Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Bryan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 6308 Bryan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6308 Bryan Parkway offer parking?
No, 6308 Bryan Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6308 Bryan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Bryan Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Bryan Parkway have a pool?
No, 6308 Bryan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Bryan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6308 Bryan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Bryan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 Bryan Parkway has units with dishwashers.

