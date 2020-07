Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location!! This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is the perfect fit for someone looking to be near shops, restaurants, and major highways. It has SS appliances, wood floors though out the living room and dining room, ceiling fans in every room, and a MASSIVE backyard! Come check this place out and fall in love!