Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Craftsman Home in the Bishop Arts District. High ceilings, modern finishes, hardwood flooring, lots of closet space, large laundry area or spare room, and a beautiful updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Featuring a Large back yard, Garage-Storage, and only a few blocks walk to the Bishop Arts Shops and Restaurants, this home is truly a gem!