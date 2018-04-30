6243 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

M Street bungalow with a modern open plan. Large kitchen has a farmhouse sink, upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, an island with a wine fridge and a breakfast bar. Hand scrapped hardwood floors. Master bath with a free standing tub and duel shower. Private backyard with gunite pool, deck, hot tub, and pergola. Smart home features. Tankless water heater. Walk to Lakewood Country Club area. Former 20x28 garage provides excellent storage or could be used as a man cave or she shed. Close to downtown, SMU, shopping, Hwy 75, etc. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR YARD AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Requirements include 3X rent income, Credit score of 600+, background check. No smoking, Pets on a case by case basis.