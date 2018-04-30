All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6243 Monticello Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6243 Monticello Avenue
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:38 AM

6243 Monticello Avenue

6243 Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6243 Monticello Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
M Street bungalow with a modern open plan. Large kitchen has a farmhouse sink, upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, an island with a wine fridge and a breakfast bar. Hand scrapped hardwood floors. Master bath with a free standing tub and duel shower. Private backyard with gunite pool, deck, hot tub, and pergola. Smart home features. Tankless water heater. Walk to Lakewood Country Club area. Former 20x28 garage provides excellent storage or could be used as a man cave or she shed. Close to downtown, SMU, shopping, Hwy 75, etc. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR YARD AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Requirements include 3X rent income, Credit score of 600+, background check. No smoking, Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 Monticello Avenue have any available units?
6243 Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6243 Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 6243 Monticello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6243 Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6243 Monticello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6243 Monticello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6243 Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6243 Monticello Avenue offers parking.
Does 6243 Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6243 Monticello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 Monticello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6243 Monticello Avenue has a pool.
Does 6243 Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6243 Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6243 Monticello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University