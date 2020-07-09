6240 Saratoga Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Do not miss out on this gorgeous, fully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home with HUGE private backyard. With a flexible floor-plan, you’ll be greeted with a front living room and formal dining space with wood floors & updated modern paint colors. Continue into the cozy family room with gas-log fireplace perfect for entertaining that opens into the gourmet kitchen. You will be impressed by the upgraded, two-toned kitchen with stained island with seating, gas range, & double ovens. The master suite features an attached bath with walk-in shower. Also featured: 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, hall bath with dual vanities, & automatic electric gate leading to garage & additional parking spaces. Pets on per case basis.