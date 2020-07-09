All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6240 Saratoga Circle
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

6240 Saratoga Circle

6240 Saratoga Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6240 Saratoga Circle, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Do not miss out on this gorgeous, fully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home with HUGE private backyard. With a flexible floor-plan, you’ll be greeted with a front living room and formal dining space with wood floors & updated modern paint colors. Continue into the cozy family room with gas-log fireplace perfect for entertaining that opens into the gourmet kitchen. You will be impressed by the upgraded, two-toned kitchen with stained island with seating, gas range, & double ovens. The master suite features an attached bath with walk-in shower. Also featured: 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, hall bath with dual vanities, & automatic electric gate leading to garage & additional parking spaces. Pets on per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6240 Saratoga Circle have any available units?
6240 Saratoga Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6240 Saratoga Circle have?
Some of 6240 Saratoga Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6240 Saratoga Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6240 Saratoga Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 Saratoga Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6240 Saratoga Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6240 Saratoga Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6240 Saratoga Circle offers parking.
Does 6240 Saratoga Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6240 Saratoga Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 Saratoga Circle have a pool?
No, 6240 Saratoga Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6240 Saratoga Circle have accessible units?
No, 6240 Saratoga Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 Saratoga Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6240 Saratoga Circle has units with dishwashers.

