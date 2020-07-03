6232 Rincon Way

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex in the Lakewood Area is conveniently located to Downtown, White Rock Lake and Greenville Avenue shops and restaurants! Formal Living & Dining Rooms have New Wood Flooring and Crown Moldings! Chef's Kitchen has Open Layout to Large Den, Breakfast Area and Private Backyard with Covered Patio! 2 Generous size Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets and New Wood Flooring! Other Amenities Include Fresh Paint, 1 Car Attached Garage, Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans, & Lots of Storage! Full Size Washer Dryer Connections! Great Location & Neighborhood! Must See! Pets on a case by case basis.