Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6232 Rincon Way
Last updated May 27 2019 at 5:58 AM

6232 Rincon Way

6232 Rincon Way · No Longer Available
Dallas
Location

6232 Rincon Way, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex in the Lakewood Area is conveniently located to Downtown, White Rock Lake and Greenville Avenue shops and restaurants! Formal Living & Dining Rooms have New Wood Flooring and Crown Moldings! Chef's Kitchen has Open Layout to Large Den, Breakfast Area and Private Backyard with Covered Patio! 2 Generous size Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets and New Wood Flooring! Other Amenities Include Fresh Paint, 1 Car Attached Garage, Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans, & Lots of Storage! Full Size Washer Dryer Connections! Great Location & Neighborhood! Must See! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Rincon Way have any available units?
6232 Rincon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 Rincon Way have?
Some of 6232 Rincon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Rincon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Rincon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Rincon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 Rincon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6232 Rincon Way offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Rincon Way offers parking.
Does 6232 Rincon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Rincon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Rincon Way have a pool?
No, 6232 Rincon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Rincon Way have accessible units?
No, 6232 Rincon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Rincon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Rincon Way has units with dishwashers.

