6226 Saratoga Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Dallas - Curb appeal, curb appeal, curb appeal! Beautifully updated property with hardwoods throughout. 2 bedrooms with a study that could function as optional 3rd bedroom. Formal dining at entry, large kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens to spacious living area. Motorized gate, over sized backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining and pets. All appliances included included in the rental. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE3407861)