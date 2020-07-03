All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:33 AM

6226 Saratoga Cir

6226 Saratoga Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Saratoga Circle, Dallas, TX 75214
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Dallas - Curb appeal, curb appeal, curb appeal! Beautifully updated property with hardwoods throughout. 2 bedrooms with a study that could function as optional 3rd bedroom. Formal dining at entry, large kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens to spacious living area. Motorized gate, over sized backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining and pets. All appliances included included in the rental. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE3407861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 Saratoga Cir have any available units?
6226 Saratoga Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 Saratoga Cir have?
Some of 6226 Saratoga Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 Saratoga Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6226 Saratoga Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 Saratoga Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6226 Saratoga Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6226 Saratoga Cir offer parking?
No, 6226 Saratoga Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6226 Saratoga Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 Saratoga Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 Saratoga Cir have a pool?
No, 6226 Saratoga Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6226 Saratoga Cir have accessible units?
No, 6226 Saratoga Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 Saratoga Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 Saratoga Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

