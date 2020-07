Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable M Streets! Austin stone with great drive-up appeal! Beautiful hardwoods recently refinished downstairs. Two bedrooms and two baths down. Large room up can be used as a 3rd bedroom, 3rd living area, mancave, or a large storage area. Huge lot 63x248. Nice garage with extra room for storage or work out equipment. Owner takes care of yard. Vacant and clean. Ready for move in.