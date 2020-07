Amenities

Adorable bungalow situated on a prime block within Lakewood Heights and Mockingbird Elementary School District. Recent updates include kitchen and bath, roof, exterior siding, energy efficient windows, upgraded electrical, plumbing, HVAC and much more. Neighborhood is filled with many great amenities such as Tietze park, White Rock lake, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife on Lower Greenville, golfing at Lakewood Country Club, and many more hidden gems. Come take a look today.