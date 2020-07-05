6213 Balcony Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious living in this 4 Bed-2 Bath Home in College Terrace Subdivision! Wide open kitchen and living area with ceiling fan in every room. Master bedroom includes a master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage with open backyard! Schedule your showing today to see this beautiful home before it is gone!!!