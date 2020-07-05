6213 Balcony Lane, Dallas, TX 75241 South East Dallas
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious living in this 4 Bed-2 Bath Home in College Terrace Subdivision! Wide open kitchen and living area with ceiling fan in every room. Master bedroom includes a master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage with open backyard! Schedule your showing today to see this beautiful home before it is gone!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6213 Balcony Lane have any available units?
6213 Balcony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6213 Balcony Lane have?
Some of 6213 Balcony Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Balcony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Balcony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.