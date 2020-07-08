6159 Bandera Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Pretty treetop views from the private balcony of this charming, updated condo. Gorgeous and quiet 6 unit community. Beautiful Rose Garden. Private entrance and no common hallways. Remodeled in 2018. Virtually everything updated and replaced, including windows, flooring, trim, doors, hardware, cabinets, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, slate appliances, window treatments, lighting and plumbing fixtures. In unit front-loading stack washer dryer. Engineered wood flooring in living areas and kitchen, porcelain tile in bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms. Large closets and storage. Carport with storage closet. Owner's wife is licensed TX Realtor.