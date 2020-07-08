All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:47 PM

6159 Bandera Avenue

Location

6159 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Pretty treetop views from the private balcony of this charming, updated condo. Gorgeous and quiet 6 unit community. Beautiful Rose Garden. Private entrance and no common hallways. Remodeled in 2018. Virtually everything updated and replaced, including windows, flooring, trim, doors, hardware, cabinets, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, slate appliances, window treatments, lighting and plumbing fixtures. In unit front-loading stack washer dryer. Engineered wood flooring in living areas and kitchen, porcelain tile in bathrooms, and carpet in bedrooms. Large closets and storage. Carport with storage closet. Owner's wife is licensed TX Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6159 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6159 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6159 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6159 Bandera Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6159 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6159 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6159 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6159 Bandera Avenue offers parking.
Does 6159 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6159 Bandera Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
No, 6159 Bandera Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6159 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6159 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6159 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

