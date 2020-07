Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Caruth Terrace updated three bedroom, two bathroom home. Enter to open floorplan and wonderful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with SS apps, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Master has its own full bathroom and wall of closets. Kitchen and living overlook oversized treed lot with large backyard deck perfect for entertaining. Move right into this charming home!