Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice upper level duplex across the street from Tietze park. Lots of windows and natural light. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, gas oven range, refrigerator, and disposal. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. Central AC and heat, vinyl wood, and carpet in bedrooms. Shared garage and yard in rear, lawn care is covered in the rent. Tenant pays water, electric, gas.